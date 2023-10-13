Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.