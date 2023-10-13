Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -597.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

