Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.11.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.