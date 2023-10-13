Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.25 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

