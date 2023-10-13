Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

