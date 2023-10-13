Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $450.68.

Shares of MA stock opened at $399.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.73. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $376.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

