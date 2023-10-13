Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 225 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

WRB stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

