Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $110.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.