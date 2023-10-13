Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ACGL stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

