Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

