Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $268.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

