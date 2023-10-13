Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VCIT opened at $75.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

