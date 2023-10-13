Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

