Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $215.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

