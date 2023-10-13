Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 727 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

