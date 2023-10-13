Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

