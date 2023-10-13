Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

TransUnion Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TRU opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

