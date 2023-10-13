Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Barclays began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

