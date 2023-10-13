Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 257.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $502.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.27 and a 200-day moving average of $471.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

