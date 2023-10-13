Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

PRU opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

