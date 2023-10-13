Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $911,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

