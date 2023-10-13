Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $925,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

KR stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

