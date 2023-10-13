Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $140,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

