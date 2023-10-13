Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

NASDAQ TER opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

