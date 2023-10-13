Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

