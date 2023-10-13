Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

JKHY stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

