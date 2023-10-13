Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,774,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

