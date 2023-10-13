Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

MSCI opened at $520.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

