Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 119 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.