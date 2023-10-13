Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.