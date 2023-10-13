Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

