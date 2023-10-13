Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 65 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,229.96 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,262.35.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

