Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 68 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $357.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.08 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

