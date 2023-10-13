Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $860,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

