Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPEM stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.