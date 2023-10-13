Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

