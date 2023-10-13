State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,700 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $74.63 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

