State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.