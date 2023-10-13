State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,924. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.