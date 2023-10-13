State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

J stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

