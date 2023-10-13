State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 146.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 85.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 88.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $497.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.83 and its 200 day moving average is $507.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $325.06 and a one year high of $568.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

