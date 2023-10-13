State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.36 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

