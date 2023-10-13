State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $309.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.50 and a 200-day moving average of $296.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $209.96 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

