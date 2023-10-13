State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.55 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

IRM opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

