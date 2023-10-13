State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.