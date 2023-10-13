State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.10 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,415.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,392 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

