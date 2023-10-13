State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

FITB stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

