State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.62 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.12 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.