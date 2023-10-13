State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $131.72 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.59 and a one year high of $176.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.37%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

