State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $256,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

IPG stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

